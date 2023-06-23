Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian is looking for some pregnancy advice.

On Thursday, the reality star shared a brand new picture showing off her growing baby bump in a post on her Instagram Story.

In the picture, Kardashian is sitting in front of a drum kit, along with a caption asking followers for clean body care recommendations to use during pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In her follow-up posts Kardashian shared some of the responses she got, writing, “It’s been a minute since I’ve done this, I love hearing your answers.”

She joked in another post, “I wont tell you my husband’s response.”

Just days earlier, Kardashian shared a post on her Instagram feed featuring her husband, Travis Barker, miming playing the drums on her baby bump.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she wrote.

Kardashian recently broke the news to the world that she was pregnant during a Blink-182 concert in which Barker was performing.

Standing in the audience, she held up a sign announcing, “Travis I’m pregnant,” at which point he came down off the stage to give her a hug.