There’s been rumours that Vanna White’s “Wheel of Fortune” role may be eliminated following host Pat Sajak’s exit. However, that might not be the case, after all.

Sajak confirmed earlier this month that the forthcoming season of the long-running and beloved gameshow will be his final one as host.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”

Sajak ended the post by joking, “If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!”

Puck News then suggested that some at Sony TV had been thinking about “eliminating” White’s co-hosting role, especially if they get an established name like Ryan Seacrest on board, TVLine reported.

However, despite a Sony rep declining to comment, a source close to the show told TVLine that there “is no plan to eliminate Vanna’s role,” adding, “Sony is in active discussions to renew Vanna’s deal beyond her current contract.”

Puck News also confirmed that a Sony TV source had told them that “Vanna White, Sajak’s co-host for four decades, is negotiating to continue on ‘Wheel’ beyond when her deal ends at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.”

TVLine added that White had “reportedly hired high-powered litigator Bryan Freedman — who has represented everyone from Tucker Carlson to ousted ‘Jeopardy!’ producer Mike Richards — to sort out the pay discrepancy” as she’s on an estimated $3 million a year; reportedly about five times less than Sajak.

Sajak has served as host of “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981, when he took over the position from Chuck Woolery, and has been the stalwart leader of the popular game show ever since.