Morgan Rielly is helping Tessa Virtue work on her hockey skills.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman played a pop-up ball hockey game at Sherway Gardens on Thursday night, in an Unsubscribe for Sports event sponsored by Kellogg’s Vector.

ET Canada got a chance to speak with the NHL star about joining in on the ball hockey game for a good cause.

“I love playing sports with my buddies and know first-hand the multitude of benefits it brings, so I am happy to be encouraging Canadians to ‘unsubscribe for sports’ this summer and get out there and rediscover their inner athlete – I know I’ll be out there doing the same this off-season,” he said.

The Vancouver native also shared how it feels playing for the Toronto team, saying, “I am a huge fan of Toronto and it is an honour to play for this city and something that I have never taken for granted. The fans are passionate and it is a privilege to represent them on the ice.”

Morgan Rielly — Photo: Shay Markowitz

Of course, off the ice, Rielly is part of a Canadian sports super couple, announcing his engagement to Virtue, the Olympic gold medallist ice dancer, back in 2021.

Asked whether he and his fiancée every play each other at hockey, Rielly answered, “Let’s just say that Tessa might be faster but her puck handling needs some work.”

With the summer season starting, the hockey player also said that he and Virtue are “looking forward to relaxing and spending time with our friends and family.”

As for how the wedding planning is going, Rielly is keeping mum, politely declining to answer.