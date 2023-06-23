Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight about her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth’s claims that she would deliberately eat pungent food before scenes in which their characters kissed.

It all goes back to Hemsworth’s 2014 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” back in 2014, where he shared an anecdote about filming with Lawrence.

“Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable. When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends. I love her,” Hemsworth said.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Would Be ‘100 Percent’ Down To Play Katniss Again In New ‘Hunger Games’ Movies

“But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting,” he added.

Nearly a decade later, Lawrence addressed Hemsworth’s claim while appearing on First We Feast’s hit YouTube series “Hot Ones”, the talk show/endurance test in which celebrities sample chicken wings doused in increasingly spicier variations of hot sauce until they can’t take any more.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Comments About Her Mom Selling Her Toilet

“It was not intentional,” Lawrence said of her pre-kiss food choices.

“It was just, like, what I was eating, and then we’d kiss!” she added with a laugh. “He should just, you know, get over it.”

Lawrence’s comments can be seen just after the 10:13 mark in the video above.