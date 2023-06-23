Bebe Rexha shares a health update after getting a phone thrown in her face.

The singer has been keeping her fans up to date on her recovery process on social media and shared a new update Friday.

Responding to a fan’s inquiry about her injury, she tweeted, “My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!”

READ MORE: Man Who Hit Bebe Rexha In The Face With Phone At Concert Releases Statement Through Lawyers: ‘It Was Never His Intention To Injure’

My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!! https://t.co/FBv9oG5NcG pic.twitter.com/InQwWLfqfM — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023

A photo of Rexha’s bruised eye with a band-aid over it accompanied the post.

Fans shared their well wishes and were glad to hear her recovery was going well, with one writing, “Hope you get well soon Bebe We Have Your back ❤️‍🩹”.

The singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Sunday night when someone in the audience threw a phone onstage, hitting her in the face and bringing the singer to her knees.

READ MORE: Tyler Hubbard On Bebe Rexha Accident: ‘This Was No Joke’

The culprit, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

The musician has been taking her recovery and the incident in good spirit, even jokingly asking fans during her Philadelphia show now to throw any phones.