Gradey Dick has got the drip.

On Thursday, during the 2023 NBA Draft, the 19-year-old Wichita native was the 13th overall draft pick by the Toronto Raptors, and he did it with some real style.

Dick appeared at the draft wearing a ruby-red sequin suit that he confirmed was an homage to the ruby slippers in “The Wizard of Oz”.

“I’m from Kansas, she’s from Kansas,” he explained, according to The Associated Press. “She’s got her slippers, I have my coat.”

Gradey Dick – Photo: AP Photo/John Minchillo/CP Images
“It kind of worked out good with the colours,” Dick added of getting picked by the Raptors, whose team colour is red. “I’m beyond blessed. I’m happy.”

Dick’s outfit even earned him an Instagram follow from the Toronto Raptors’ biggest booster, Drake.

At a press conference, Dick said of becoming Instagram friends with the rapper, “I need him to wear my jersey.”

Of course, Dick’s outfit also earned him plenty of new fans on social media, as photos of the sparkling red suit went viral.