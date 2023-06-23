Click to share this via email

Gradey Dick has got the drip.

On Thursday, during the 2023 NBA Draft, the 19-year-old Wichita native was the 13th overall draft pick by the Toronto Raptors, and he did it with some real style.

Dick appeared at the draft wearing a ruby-red sequin suit that he confirmed was an homage to the ruby slippers in “The Wizard of Oz”.

“I’m from Kansas, she’s from Kansas,” he explained, according to The Associated Press. “She’s got her slippers, I have my coat.”

Gradey Dick – Photo: AP Photo/John Minchillo/CP Images

“It kind of worked out good with the colours,” Dick added of getting picked by the Raptors, whose team colour is red. “I’m beyond blessed. I’m happy.”

Dick’s outfit even earned him an Instagram follow from the Toronto Raptors’ biggest booster, Drake.

At a press conference, Dick said of becoming Instagram friends with the rapper, “I need him to wear my jersey.”

"I need him to wear my jersey…" 🤣 Gradey Dick, the newest member of the @Raptors, on becoming friends with Drake 🔊#NBADraft presented by State Farm on ABC/ESPN. pic.twitter.com/h5HaA1KWFJ — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

Of course, Dick’s outfit also earned him plenty of new fans on social media, as photos of the sparkling red suit went viral.

Scouting Report: Gradey Dick Position: Forward

School: Kansas

Height: 6’6

Weight: 204 lbs

Wingspan: 6’9 Strengths:

– Quirked Up White Boy

– Little Bit of Swag

– Busts It Down Sexual Style Questions:

– Is He Goated With the Sauce? pic.twitter.com/rheYhjbngI — Paisano Romano (@PaisanoRomano) June 23, 2023

congrats gradey dick on being drafted to the righteous gemstones pic.twitter.com/zeZ5mhaEJd — alex blagg on strike (@alexblagg) June 23, 2023

GRADEY DICK: Gimme “Joan Rivers hosting the 1993 CableACE Awards.” STYLIST: Okay. GRADEY DICK: I want “Rik Smits as a genie in a 1995 breakfast cereal commercial.” STYLIST: Got it. GRADEY DICK: I’m feeling “Michael C. Hall starring in a Vanilla Ice biopic.” STYLIST: Cool. https://t.co/81fd7iTyOj — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 22, 2023

#GradeyDick picked the wrong sport. Would love to see his elegance on the ice. pic.twitter.com/Vd8QdxL5xB — RageWagon (@RageWagon) June 23, 2023