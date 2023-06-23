Prince Harry reportedly had multiple podcast ideas during his and Meghan Markle’s partnership with Spotify, however, none of them ever materialized.

Bloomberg’s Ashley Carman looked into why Harry’s ideas weren’t taken on by the streaming platform, with the “Soundbite” newsletter reporter speaking to those with knowledge of the situation to see what Harry had come up with.

The article came after ET confirmed last week that Harry and Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast and Spotify would be ending their partnership after just one season.

Carman wrote, “During a nearly three-year production deal with Spotify, the Duke of Sussex explored several podcast ideas. None came to fruition.

“I spoke to people with knowledge of the situation about what ideas the prince floated and why none of them ever came to fruition. They requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak about his work. Spotify declined to comment, as did Archewell Audio,” the article continued.

“Harry spoke with multiple producers and production houses, these people said, to discuss possible shows. Along the way, Harry listened to various ideas from others but mostly stuck by his own — including one about childhood trauma. The concept: Harry would interview a procession of controversial guests, such as Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump, about their early formative years and how those experiences resulted in the adults they are today.”

Harry also reportedly had another idea for “a show centered on fatherhood,” while another one “would have tackled major societal conversations episode by episode, ranging from climate change to religion.”

For the latter, Harry wanted to have Pope Francis on as a guest, Carman reported.

The article pointed out that people like Putin and Zuckerberg “rarely give wide-ranging interviews about the topics they’re passionate about — let alone about their upbringings and personal childhood traumas.”