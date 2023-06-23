Click to share this via email

Mick Jagger and his girlfriend are quite the red carpet pair.

On Thursday night, the Rolling Stones frontman attended the opening of American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening with 36-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

The couple were there for the opening night performance of Like Water For Chocolate at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

Jagger was looking stylish as ever, wearing a dark suit with a black-and-white spotted shirt.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick – Photo: Steve Eichner/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hamrick tore things up in a Dolce&Gabbana red dress, which according to The Daily Mail sells for $3,295.

Jagger and Hamrick have been dating since 2014. In 2016, they welcomed a child, the rocker’s eighth.

On the red carpet, the former ballerina was still wearing the diamond promise ring that sparked rumours the couple were engaged back in November.

“I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes,” Hamrick told The Mirror. “Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like, h***y teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”