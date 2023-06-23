Those who lost loved ones on the Titan submersible have been sharing emotional tribute messages.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet are thought to have all died after the submarine imploded as they headed out to see the Titanic’s wreckage.

Harding’s family and Action Aviation, the global sales company he was the chairman of, said of the British billionaire: “Today, we are united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones on the Titan submersible.

“Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a dedicated father to his two sons, whom he loved deeply. To his team in Action Aviation, he was a guide, an inspiration, a support, and a Living Legend,” they added in the statement to People.

This photo combo shows from left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding are facing critical danger aboard a small submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean. The race is on to find the Titan, which has an oxygen supply that is expected to run out early Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/File)

READ MORE: Missing Titanic Sub Reportedly Destroyed In ‘Catastrophic Implosion’, All Five Passengers Aboard Dead

They added of the 58-year-old: “He was one of a kind and we adored him. He was a passionate explorer — whatever the terrain — who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure. What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.

“He will leave a gap in our lives that can never be filled,” the statement went on. “We know that Hamish would have been immensely proud to see how nations, experts, industry colleagues and friends came together for the search and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all their efforts. On behalf of the Harding family and Action Aviation, we would like to politely request privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

READ MORE: Pilot Of Titanic Submarine’s Wife Is Descendant Of Couple Who Were On The Ship When It Sank In 1912

Harding is survived by his wife Linda and two sons, Rory and Giles, as well as his stepdaughter, Lauren, and stepson, Brian Szasz.

The family of Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19 — who was a student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland — said in a statement to the BBC: “Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, one which has been followed around the world.

“As with any tragedy of this magnitude, it brings out the best and worst in people. Some go out of their way to contribute and support, others use these moments for personal gains. How one behaves in such circumstances reveals more about their own character than anything else.

“The family remains overwhelmed with the love and support that it has received and is grateful to those who showcased the best in humanity.”

Retired French diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet’s family insisted he will be remembered as “one of the greatest deep-sea explorers in modern history.”

They said in a statement to the BBC of the 77-year-old: “When you think of the Titanic and all we know about the ship today, you will think of Paul-Henri Nargeolet and his legendary work. But what we will remember him most for is his big heart, his incredible sense of humour and how much he loved his family.”

“We will miss him today and every day for the rest of our lives,” they continued of Nargeolet, who served in the French Navy and had dived to see the Titanic wreckage 35 times.