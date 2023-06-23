Britney Spears is sharing her love for the new musical based on her discography.

Once Upon a One More Time is a new jukebox musical which uses the singer’s songs, and opened at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway.

Showing her support for the show, Spears wished them luck ahead of the opening on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Good luck to the hardworking cast and crew of “Once Upon a One More Time” on opening night tonight 🌹💃🏼✨ !!! I’ve seen the show and it is so funny, smart and brilliant 🤩 !!!”

The show is produced by Tony Award winners James L. Nederlander, whose previous credits include Hamilton and Lion King, and Hunter Arnold, who worked on Hadestown and Dear Evan Hansen.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

“When our storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That’s until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same. Once Upon a One More Time weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, into a brand-new kind of fairy tale.”

“Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus” and “Toxic” are among songs featured.