Kelly Clarkson is opening up about an awkward encounter with Scooter Braun after her tweet about the music manager’s controversial purchase of the master recordings for the albums she recorded for the Big Machine label.

While Swift publicly declared her outrage at not being given the opportunity to own her own music, Clarkson weighed in via Twitter, tagging Swift and suggesting she re-record those records, “but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️.”

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Swift went ahead and did just that with her best-selling “Taylor’s Version” re-releases of her early albums, a savvy move that clearly devalued the worth of those masters.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show on his Radio Andy channel, Clarkson revealed she happened to bump into Braun — and he was not happy about her tweet.

“I knew it was important to her, so I thought, ‘Why don’t you just re-record them? Your fans will support you.’ Literally, she’s a genius,” Clarkson told Cohen.

“Not only did she re-record it, she planned this Eras Tour — like, this woman is brilliant,” she added.

“Scooter took offense to it… we ran into each other, and he reached out at the time to my manager. I was like, ‘It wasn’t anything against him. When she came out and said that and I heard about it, I was like, ‘Whatever. Re-record them. Your fans will support you.’ Uh, they did. She has like every top record right now in the charts!” Clarkson continued.

“He called my manager at the time I heard, and I think he thought I was attacking him. I was like, ‘I honest to God didn’t even realize who had the right.’ I didn’t even know all the information,” she recalled.

“All I heard was, ‘Man, I really want to own,’ and I was like, ‘Man, that song.’ She writes everything! It’s so important to her. She’s a businesswoman. It felt wrong that she didn’t have the opportunity. Right? That’s the thing. If you have the opportunity and you choose to not pay that much money, that’s one thing, but to not have the opportunity to own something that is really important to you… I’m not that artist. I don’t care like what I own,” she added. “I’m not a businesswoman at all.”

Meanwhile, Clarkson refuses to take credit for the “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings.

“I think she is brilliant,” Clarkson said of Swift. “She would’ve come up with that on her own and she maybe already had before I even tweeted it.”