Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Last of Us” bosses originally had someone else in mind to play Joel Miller instead of Pedro Pascal.

Showrunner Craig Mazin recently spoke out about the successful show on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, confirming Matthew McConaughey was initially being considered to play the role.

Mazin shared, “I did talk to Matthew. I can’t say that it was a series [of conversations]. It was more of a, ‘Hey, here’s something to talk about,'” People reported.

READ MORE: Woody Harrelson Wants To Get A Test To See If Matthew McConaughey Really Is His Half-Brother

Mazin — who oversaw the series alongside fellow showrunner and video game creator, Neil Druckmann — added of Pascal, who ended up taking on the role: “Pedro was on our list from the start.

“We were told he was unavailable, and then as we were floundering about a little bit, I got a call from his agent who said, ‘You know, he actually might be available.'”

READ MORE: Pedro Pascal Recalls Being ‘Spit At’ During Road Rage Incident: ‘I Was In Shock’

“The Last of Us” premiered earlier this year to great reviews.

A synopsis reads, “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.”

Pascal stars alongside Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie Williams, in the show.

Anna Torv, Melanie Lynskey, Lamar Johnson and Nico Parker are also among the star-studded cast.