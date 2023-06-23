Nicki Minaj is not settling into her new neighbourhood with ease.

The multi-platinum-selling artist, 40, and her husband, Kenny Petty, are on the receiving end of a campaign from their residential neighbours to oust them from their glamorous gated community.

Petty’s registered status as a sex offender has caused concern to radiate throughout their community in Hidden Hills, California, a coveted area that also houses the Kardashian-Jenner fam. Hundreds of community residents have signed a Change.org petition to voice their opposition to living near Patty.

The rapper’s dark history with the law dates back to 1995 when he was convicted in New York for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, requiring him by law to register as a sex offender in the state.

The petition began catching steam in December 2022 when Minaj purchased a $19.5 million property in the luxuriously private community.

However, TMZ has now reported that the petition is racking up hundreds of more signatures following the public update of Patty’s new address.

It’s federal law for authorities to make the whereabouts regarding registered sex offenders public information to foster a sense of security and safety.

The petition, helmed by Beverly Barden, emphasizes the need for safety for all residents of the area and voices concern of the value of their community dropping.

Petty, 45, is currently serving one year in home detention due to not registering as a sex offender in California.

Minaj, who has publicly defended her husband on social media in the past, married him in 2019 and welcomed their baby boy, nicknamed Papa Bear, in September 2020.