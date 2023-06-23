Click to share this via email

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj are proud Barbie girls.

On Friday, the rappers debuted their new single and music video for “Barbie World”, their contribution to the upcoming movie “Barbie”, from director Greta Gerwig.

Featuring a sample of Aqua’s classic hit “Barbie Girl”, the music video features Ice and Nicki dancing enjoying life in a very pink, very plastic world.

Photo: Warner Music Group

The duo first teased the song earlier this month on Instagram, writing, “It’s BARBIE B!CH

If you still in DOUBT🎀.”

“Barbie World (With Aqua)” follows the previously released “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, “Watiti (ft. Aldo Ranks) from Karol G, and PinkPanthress’ “Angel”, all from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

Barbie The Album will also feature tracks by Lizzo, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid and more.

The film, written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and many more.

“Barbie” opens in theatres July 21.