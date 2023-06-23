Colin Jost was able to step up for daddy duty while wife Scarlett Johansson returned to work for Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City”.

In a new interview with People promoting her latest film, Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City”, Johansson describes returning to work for her first film role since the pandemic and arrival of their son, Cosmo, in 2021.

“I hadn’t worked,” she said. “Not just because I had a baby, but there was COVID. I hadn’t shot anything in like three years or something like that.”

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson Shares What It Was Like Taking Her 8-Week-Old Son To Work With Her On ‘Asteroid City’ Set

Luckily, Jost was able to join her on the set in Spain to help out with Cosmo, who was just two months old when production on the film began.

“He was able to come for like a week or something like that, which was also incredibly helpful, especially because you need someone to burp the baby in the middle of the night,” she said. “It’s great when it’s your partner there to help you do it.”

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson Responds To Being Highest-Grossing Actor In Hollywood History

It wasn’t all burping and diapers, she added, joking that the “SNL” star was also “enjoying the fruits of my labor” when he was able to take in a surprise performance from Brazilian musical artist Seu Jorge (a frequent Anderson collaborator) while she was busy filming.