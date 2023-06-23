Sony’s new comedy “No Hard Feelings” is making a respectable run at the box office.

Deadline reports that the R-rated film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, has made a tidy $2.15 million from Thursday showings across 2,745 locations. Predictions hope for that number to rise up to $12M over the weekend, with competition from new releases like “The Flash” and “Asteroid City”.

The film stars Lawrence as a struggling Uber driver who responds to a Craigslist ad from two “wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college,” as per the synopsis. “To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

Critics have been dismissive of the film with a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences seem to be much more appreciative with early reactions at 88% on the site.

Sony Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is still leading the box office, with Pixar’s new animated feature “Elemental” behind in second place.