Ivan Hernandez and Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That' Season 2.

Meghan McCain is no fan of the “Sex in the City” spin-off series “And Just Like That”.

In a new column for the Daily Mail, the former “View” alum indulged in her scathing review of the HBO series, which she labels as “woke slop.”

McCain, 38, began the article with praise for the original series’ transgressive and game-changing plotlines and themes around taboo topics in America upon its premiere in 1998.

The first season of “And Just Like That” premiered in December 2021, which McCain was no fan of, stating that “the new show was all about labels; trans, cis, white, black.”

The cherry on top of McCain’s desire to give the series a shot was the return of the iconic Kim Cattrall, who plays the fan favourite and saucy seductress Samantha Jones, although it’s reportedly a tiny cameo.

“Samantha wasn’t in the first season of the sequel, but if Cattrall’s ballsy, offensive, authentic character was coming back, so was I. She won’t stand for this progressive nonsense,” wrote McCain in the fiery editorial.

McCain roasted the series for using newcomer Che, who Sara Ramirez plays, for additionally being a “stereotype” of a non-binary person. She also criticized the series for focusing on the sexually charged nature of Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon, and Che’s relationship rather than the substance behind their characters.

“In the post-Girls/Euphoria/The Idol-era, this doesn’t come off as pioneering. It’s just cheap. It’s insulting.”

McCain further criticized the series for being a “50-year-old progressive white woman’s panic attack – a ‘Woke for Dummies’ guide.”

New episodes of “And Just Like That” drop every Thursday on HBO Max and Crave.