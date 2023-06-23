Even music legends attempt to break the law.

In a new conversation with Interview published on Friday, the two generation-defining songbirds shared their brush with criminality. Khan, 70, and Mitchell, 79, nearly got away with a dine-and-dash stint at a restaurant in Los Angeles before eventually deciding to pay the bill after being overcome with guilt.

“So, Chaka and I are in this Italian restaurant on Melrose, in the basement. It was early in the evening, like five o’clock or something like that,” Mitchell retold of the illicit moment.

READ MORE: Joni Mitchell Headlines Her First Concert In 20 Years With Brandi Carlile

The Canadian icon mentioned that alcohol was at play, possibly explaining their predisposition to law-breaking.

While talking to the waiter in German, Khan explicitly ordered Mitchell to “get up” from the table.

“I said, ‘What for?’ ‘Get up,’ she says. So, I get up, and she’s running for the door. So, I’m following her.”

“There were no customers but us, really,” the “Big Yellow Taxi” superstar described. “So we run to the door, run across the street, and the waiter that spoke German comes out on the street and he’s waving at us, like we’ve run out on the bill.”

READ MORE: Joni Mitchell Biopic In The Works From Director Cameron Crowe

Khan laughingly inserted that the bill was “big” due to the amount of wine ordered.

Mitchell, however, found herself back at the restaurant paying the bill.

Mitchell told the outlet they came from different upbringings: “My background was very restrained and proper. But we did a lot of partying together.”