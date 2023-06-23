Alyson Stoner is known for her roles in such Disney Channel hits as “Camp Rock” and “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”, in addition to numerous voice roles in animated children’s series.

Stoner came out as pansexual in a Teen Vogue essay back in 2018, and in a recent appearance on the “I’m Literally Screaming With Spencewuah” podcast opened up about the career fallout that occurred.

“I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids,” said Stoner, who uses they/them pronouns.

While their managers warned of the “potential risk” of coming out, Stoner felt that staying silent would be unfair for their girlfriend at the time.

“That didn’t feel good for her, it didn’t feel fair,” they recalled. “And even though there were other like pressures and considerations for me to be public, I felt like, ‘OK, I wanna… I wanna do this.’”

Coming out, they explained, was “totally my choice, but it could affect not only people’s perceptions but also like, hireability for jobs.”

Ultimately, they came to see that the positivity they’ve experienced has “far outweigh[ed] the hate comments and death threats,” and ultimately found the experience to be “intimidating and also liberating.”