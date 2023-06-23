Jennifer Lawrence says she’s not always comfortable with Method actors.

While crying over hot wings, the actress said that while she hasn’t worked with anyone who is full Method, it would make her “nervous” to work with them.

“I would be nervous to work with somebody who is Method,” Lawrence said. “I would have no idea how to talk to them. Do I have to be in character? That would make me nervous. I haven’t seen another [acting] process that I’ve been curious about. You don’t know about them all the time.”

She has worked with big names like Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) and Christian Bale (“American Hustle”), but it’s the latter whose process left an impression on her.

“I had always been very on-off, on-off until I did ‘American Hustle’ and worked with Christian Bale,” Lawrence said. “I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing, like 10 seconds to action, he would start getting ready. I saw that and thought, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ So I started doing that.”

The Method acting technique has been a hot topic in entertainment industry recently, with divisive opinions on its efficacy and respect for other actors on crew on set.

Andrew Garfield weighed in on the topic on the “WTF podcast”, defending the technique as misunderstood by most people.

“I’m kind of bothered by the misconception. I’m kind of bothered by this idea that ‘Method acting is fucking bulls–t,’” he said. “No, I don’t think you know what Method acting is if you’re calling it bullshit, or you just worked with someone who claims to be a Method actor who isn’t actually acting the method at all. It’s also very private. I don’t want people to see the f–king pipes of my toilet. I don’t want them to see how I’m making the sausage.”