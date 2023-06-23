“The Bachelorette” season 20 is just around the corner.

After being sent home on season 27 of “The Bachelor” by Zach Shallcross, Charity Lawson is stepping into the love-seeking spotlight.

Lawson joined ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté for a conversation about her suitor checklist, her advice from past bachelorettes and her level of nerves and more.

When asked if she’s in love? Lawson replies, “I’m happy with how things turned out.”

Chanté asks, “Oh. Are you engaged?” Lawson laughs and replies that she’s “happy with how things turned out.”

Charity Lawson, Jesse Palmer — Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

As Chanté asked what qualities she looked for in a man, the Georgia native emphasized that she came in with a “checklist.” The checklist centered around self-security, confidence, compassion and a good sense of humour.

“I love laughter. I love just having fun and just being your authentic best self, but also someone who’s really compassionate,” explained the 27-year-old Auburn University grad.

Lawson also shared that she received guidance from past bachelorettes Michelle Young, Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Charity Lawson — Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Michelle was notifying me and telling me that, you know, I should just stay true to myself,” she said, adding that Rachel encouraged her to “stay in the present moment.”

Lawson ended the conversation by emphasizing she was half nervous and half excited for the experience, explaining: “You don’t know if it’s going to work, but also like excited at the possibility of like, oh my goodness, like if this does work, like I could truly find my person here. And that’s insane.”

Follow Charity Lawson’s journey to love on “The Bachelorette” season 20 as it premieres on June 26 on ABC.