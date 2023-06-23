Sam Smith is finding themself at the center of online misinformation.

Fans of the “Unholy” hit-maker rallied around a shockingly humiliating video of a performer in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume stage diving into a crowd but instead falling to the ground as the audience failed to uphold them.

The video of the performer went viral on Twitter earlier this week, currently raking in 4k likes and plenty of hate comments body-shaming Smith, though some users correctly pointed out that the stage diver in the video wasn’t the UK-born singer.

The video was so popular that Smith, 31, began trending on Twitter. The online pandemonium was finally put to rest when a different angle from the performance revealed that it was, in fact, not Smith in the painful situation.

The person in question was actually diving into a Vanilla Ice crowd in Oregon last weekend.

The original tweet has now been pinned with a misinformation message, directing readers to a News Week article that explains the factual context of the video.