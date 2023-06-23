Sam Smith is finding themself at the center of online misinformation.

Fans of the “Unholy” hit-maker rallied around a shockingly humiliating video of a performer in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume stage diving into a crowd but instead falling to the ground as the audience failed to uphold them.

Sam Smith tries crowd surfing. It goes about as well as expected. pic.twitter.com/5iZhQQjPAy — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 21, 2023

The video of the performer went viral on Twitter earlier this week, currently raking in 4k likes and plenty of hate comments body-shaming Smith, though some users correctly pointed out that the stage diver in the video wasn’t the UK-born singer.

The video was so popular that Smith, 31, began trending on Twitter. The online pandemonium was finally put to rest when a different angle from the performance revealed that it was, in fact, not Smith in the painful situation.

The person in question was actually diving into a Vanilla Ice crowd in Oregon last weekend.

The original tweet has now been pinned with a misinformation message, directing readers to a News Week article that explains the factual context of the video.