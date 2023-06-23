Paramount+ has pulled the plug on a number of its original shows.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” has been cancelled, along with “Star Trek: Prodigy”, “Queen of the Universe” and “The Game” according to Deadline. The shows will also be removed from the platform as part of a content write-down.

“Pink Ladies” only had one season, with “Prodigy” no longer moving forward with its announced second season and the other two shows also being cancelled after two seasons.

Showrunner Annabel Oakes, expressed her disappointment at the news of the “Grease” spin-off being cancelled.

“I am sorry to say that this is true. @riseofthepinkladies has been cancelled,” she began her Instagram Story.

Annabel Oakes – Photo: Instagram/@annabeloakes

She continued, “In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next week and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

The director went on to thank the fans for all their support and hoped that audiences would give the show a chance before it was removed off the platform.

“People are already sending messages and videos about how much the show meant to them and I absolutely love hearing and seeing them,” she added. “The #1 thing we would is for you to watch the show before it comes down.”

Paramount+ is reportedly intending to shop these shows around to other streamers in hopes of finding a new home for them.

The move comes months after Paramount+ removed a number of other titles from its service previously, including “Coyote”, “No Activity”, “Guilty Party”, “The Harper House”, “The Real World” and “The Twilight Zone”.