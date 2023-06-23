Bebe Rexha has no time for body-shaming trolls.

The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer, 33, who recently received stitches after a concertgoer whipped a phone at her face while performing in New York this week, lambasted hateful trolls on Twitter for insulting her appearance on Friday.

Rexha clearly laid down her thoughts on social media, writing: “I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!”

I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!! — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023

She further addressed the rude discourse and lack of privacy around her appearance, stating: “Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…”

Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023

Ending her statements positively, the Brooklyn-born pop star gave a shoutout to “all the people who have been supporting me and showing me love.”

Also, I want to shout out all the people who have been supporting me and showing me love.

Thank you. 😊💖 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023

Rexha has been facing a whiplash of unwarranted online hate from trolls lately, as earlier this week, she was criticized for selling her concert tickets at a notably affordable rate, with some haters insulting her for the prices.

On the bright side, the 27-year-old man who assaulted her with his phone earlier this week has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.