They grow up so fast.

Belcalis Almánzar, better known as Cardi B, took a break from dominating the hip-hop world and showering social media with her daily thoughts to celebrate her nearly 5-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari’s graduation from pre-kindergarten.

The certified hitmaker shared an array of sweet snaps on her Instagram, showcasing the milestone on Thursday.

“My baby moving on up🎓I’m a emotional proud mommy🥺🖤Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby 🌏,” wrote the superstar.

The big day’s pictures included the mom-of-two embracing her daughter in an adorable hug while Kulture dressed in perfect graduation garb for the occasion. Underneath the graduation gown was a pink princess dress for Kulture, who could also be seen hugging their pomeranian pooch Fluffy.

Cardi, who sported a gray pantsuit and neon yellow heels to the commemorative event, topped off the night with a trip to Black Tap in New York City for some celebratory milkshakes.

It was a special day for Kulture, as she was also recognized in her class for her dance moves, showing that performance may run in the family.

The Grammy-winning rapper also shares Wave Set, 21 months, with her husband, Offset.