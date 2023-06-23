Pete Davidson will remain on TV screens for another season of his Peacock series “Bupkis”.

The show works as a semi-autobiographical series, with Davidson, 29, taking on the lead role as a fictionalized version of himself. The series follows him as he navigates familial bonds and the challenges of stardom.

Edie Falco and Joe Pesci join Davidson, and guest stars Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Charlamagne Tha God, Al Gore and John Mulaney.

According to Variety, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Susan Rovner, had a shining statement for the announcement of the season renewal: “Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of ‘Bupkis’ absolutely blew us away.”

“Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability,” she continued.

“We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

Rovner concluded her compliments by thanking Davidson and the producers for taking “audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure” in season 1 of “Bupkis”.