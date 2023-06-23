Those who don’t want to subscribe to Hulu can still catch the third season’s finale for the series “Dave” on YouTube.

The final episode of the FX series’ third season, which was created by and stars rapper Lil Dicky in the titular role, follows Dave’s search for a soulmate with an abundance of A-list star power, including Canadian icons Rachel McAdams and Drake, along with Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published earlier this month, David Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky, discussed the challenges of acquiring the star-studded cameos for the season finale, given their hectic schedules.

“A guy like Brad Pitt isn’t going to get in a show that he doesn’t think is one of the best shows. Because I have this show out, it’s a lot easier for a guy on Brad’s level to believe in it,” he said to the publication.

Burd, 35, also retold how Toronto-born rapper Drake once praised the show to him, dubbing it as “one of the most important of our generation.”

Embarking on his inaugural headlining tour in Season 3, Dave (Burd) seeks stardom and pursues love. However, as he and his companions traverse the nation, they encounter numerous problems that strain their relationships.