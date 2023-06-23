Rihanna is hanging up her Savage X Fenty CEO jacket.

As the Barbados-born beauty entrepreneur steps down from the top position at the lingerie brand, Hillary Super, former CEO at Anthropologie Group, will be stepping into her heels on June 26, according to Vogue Business.

In a gracious and commemorative statement obtained by the publication, the “Umbrella” songstress said: “​​It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years.”

“This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Super boasts quite an impressive fashion and retail resume after previously holding leadership titles at American Eagle, Guess, Gap and Old Navy.

However, Rih-Rih isn’t wholly stepping away from the company, as she’ll still hold a crown jewel as an executive chair.

Super, who is joining the brand during a time of expansion beyond e-commerce, stated that she was “thrilled” to join the “family”, according to Vogue Business.

“The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”