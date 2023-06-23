Having Arnold Schwarzenegger as your dad isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt, 33, revisited a memory from her childhood revolving around how her action superstar father would drop her off at school while on the SiriusXM podcast, “The Nicki and Brie Show“, earlier this week.

“How was it for you growing up and, like, you had the most badass dad ever; to have someone so buff and strong and then, like, literally the Terminator! Did that faze you at all as a kid?” asked co-host Nikki Garcia.

Arnold’s choice of automobile left more to be desired for Katherine, who described the experience as humiliating.

“I remember the only time really realizing like, ‘Okay, this is different,’ because my dad would drop us off at school in a Hummer that had no windows, no doors and no roof, and I was mortified,” said the self-help author.

“He would pull up to carpool and I was, ‘Can you please drop me off down the street? Please, I’m so embarrassed. Can we please just take the minivan? Like, this is not my vibe. I just don’t like this at all,’ ” she embarrassedly remembered.

Katherine now shares two daughters, Eloise Christina, 13 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with another action-hero icon, Chris Pratt. Pratt also fathers his 10-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Farris.

As for Arnold, he’s back on the screens with his latest series “FUBAR”, which is currently streaming on Netflix.