Kelly Ripa couldn’t stand this moment of mothering mayhem.

The TV personality, 52, bared all about a frustrating and embarrassing moment with her now 20-year-old son Joaquin on Friday’s “Live with Kelly and Mark” episode.

During a trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino in New Orleans, Ripa confessed to viewers and guest host Ryan Seacrest that Joaquin, then three years old, unleashed pee all over her clothes.

“I see his little head moving around the corner of the bed. And I’m like, ‘What’s he doing?'” Ripa recalled, clearly wincing at the memory. “I said, ‘Joaquin.’ And he was clearly sleeping. He wasn’t answering me.”

The former soap star initially thought the burst of urine was her little one playing with marbles, as it sounded similar, but she soon realized it was an unplanned bathroom break.

“When I got out of bed and came around … he was just standing there, sound asleep, just peeing,” she continued.

The toilet drama impacted their available wardrobe for the rest of the vacation, rendering them to wear Harrah’s Hotel and Casino shirts.

Ripa and Consuelos have also raised son Michael, 26, and daughter Lola, 22.