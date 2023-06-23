Real name: Aubrey Drake Graham The rapper dropped his first and last name for his stage name.

Drake is putting down the microphone for a brief moment to pick up the pen.

The Toronto-born rap icon, 36, announced on Friday that he would be dropping his first foray into poetry with the release of a book titled TITLES RUIN EVERYTHING A STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS BY KENZA SAMIR & AUBREY GRAHAM.

With no current price tag, the book will be available for eager fans to purchase on his merch website, drakerelated.com, on Saturday.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” Drake shared to his Instagram along with a snap of the book’s cover, which dons a simple and minimal royal blue colour.

Drake seems to be exploring a wide range of products and endeavours lately, as he recently dropped a Hotline Bling-themed pool floatie just in time for the summer season.