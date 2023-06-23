Kim Cattrall continues to bestow her icon status wherever she goes.

In her latest series, “Glamorous”, Cattrall leads a makeup company that hires a queer, non-binary makeup artist and online influencer, Marco, as her assistant.

Glamorous. (L to R) Kim Cattrall as Madolyn, Miss Benny as Marco in episode 109 of Glamorous. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023 — Photo: Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor behind Marco, Miss Benny, shared how undeniably difficult it was to not freak out around Cattrall after being such a massive “Sex in the City” fan.

“I’ve always looked up to leading women of TV shows and movies that I’ve watched. I always had fantasies about Carrie Bradshaw, a fabulous figure balancing love life and friendships,” said Benny, 24, of their admiration for “Sex in the City” and its portrayal of strong women navigating life and relationships.

On filming with Cattrall, Miss Benny described the experience as “incredible.”

Glamorous. (L to R) Serena Tea as Serena Tea, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn, Miss Benny as Marco, Damian Terriquez as Dizmal in episode 105 of Glamorous. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023 — Photo: Netflix © 2023

“I was starstruck the whole time,” began the actor.

“Fortunately, Marco is also supposed to be starstruck, so it was pretty easy to channel into that. I was a huge Sex and the City fan, and Samantha’s specifically was such an icon to me. It was cool getting to see her deliver her monologues and one-liners in front of me, and see those isms that she brings to the character.”

Fans seeking more of their Kim Cattrall fix can stream “Glamorous” on Netflix.