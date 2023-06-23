Jennifer Lawrence was ready to bare it all for the sake of comedy.

In her latest raunch-fest comedy, “No Hard Feelings”, the 32-year-old Oscar winner plays an Uber driver named Maddie residing in the Hamptons who falls in extremely harsh financial times.

To rectify her situation, she answers a Craigslist ad by a wealthy couple seeking somebody to seduce their socially awkward 19-year-old son in exchange for a car, which Lawrence’s character desperately needs after hers was repossessed due to not paying property taxes.

A particularly jaw-dropping and eyebrow-raising point in the film features Lawrence’s character fully nude on the beach.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?'” said the actress while promoting the film, per Variety.

“The sequence – which I won’t spoil by describing in detail – took about a day to shoot following “a lot of rehearsal,” Lawrence continued.

Andrew Feldman, 21, who plays the socially inept Percy, said the film is jam-packed with moments where the audience will be “laughing your butt off.”

“We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional,” he continued, to which Lawrence chimed in with a sexually-charged point in the film: “Even when I put my T-shirt over your head and motor-boated you? You felt safe?”

“No Hard Feelings” is now playing across theatres.