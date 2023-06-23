Kendra Wilkinson is getting extremely honest about feeling “so lost” following her heartbreaking divorce from Hank Baskett.

In a vulnerable conversation on PodcastOne’s “On Display with Melissa Gorga“, released on Thursday, the real estate agent and former “The Girls Next Door” alum, 38, said the burdensome combo of her divorce and the end of her E! reality show, “Kendra on Top”, “triggered my depression.”

Wilkinson described the experience as a time she “lost everything,” saying she “had to move into a little house.”

“I didn’t understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing.”

Despite sharing two children, Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9, Wilkinson and Baskett, 40, finalized their divorce in 2019 after saying “I do” ten years ago in 2009.

“For years, I didn’t have fame,” Wilkinson admitted to Gorga. “I didn’t have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn’t know who I was. I was so lost.”

When she felt like the chapter of her reality TV life was closing following the final episodes of “Kendra on Top” in 2017, she said it felt “impossible to be happy,” describing her kids as what gave her “purpose.”

After some “serious healing”, Wilkinson decided to step forward into the world of real estate, where she now returned to the TV sphere in 2021 with her series “Kendra Sells Hollywood”.

“I had to figure it out and put faith in something again, put faith in life,” Wilkinson explained, adding that she had no idea real estate would be the next premise of her reality TV career.

“Kendra Sells Hollywood” is now streaming on Max.