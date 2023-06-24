Actor Frederic Forrest, known for his roles in “Apocalypse Now” and “The Rose”, has died at age 86.

The news of Forrest’s passing was announced by Bette Midler, his co-star in “The Rose”, who took to Twitter to pay tribute.

“He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life,” she wrote. “He was at peace.”

The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2023

Actor Barry Primus, a longtime friend, told The Hollywood Reporter that Forrest died Friday at his Santa Monica home after a lengthy illness.

Forrest played the love interest of Midler’s character in the 1979 musical drama, in which she made her film debut as a troubled rock star; his performance in the film earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

READ MORE: Treat Williams Dead At 71: Kim Cattrall, John Travolta And More Stars Pay Tribute

Forrest was a favourite of director Francis Ford Coppola, who cast him as Jay “Chef” Hicks in his Vietnam War epic “Apocalypse Now”. Forrest was featured in one of the film’s most memorable scenes, in which he’s silently stalking through the jungle, only to encounter a roaring tiger.

He also appeared in four other Coppola-directed films: “The Conversation” (1974), “One from the Heart” (1982), “Hammett” (1982) and “Tucker: The Man and His Dream” (1988).

Often cast as supporting characters, his numerous film roles included “The Missouri Breaks (1976), “The Two Jakes” (1990) and “Falling Down “(1993).

His television credits included “21 Jump Street”, “Lonesome Dove,” “Die Kinder” and “Murphy Brown”.

READ MORE: The Iron Sheik, Pro Wrestling Legend, Dead At 81

Despite his Oscar nomination, stardom eluded him.

“I don’t expect much. I’ve been around too long to have expectations,” Forrest said in a 1979 interview with the New York Times. “This is a fickle town, no rhyme or reason to it. By the time you go down the driveway to pick up your mail, you’re forgotten.”

He also explained his reticence about playing the game by mounting an award-season campaign. “It goes against my grain to buy ads. I don’t want to buy a prize. I want someone to give me one. Who wants a prize if you have to hustle it?”