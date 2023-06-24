Harrison Ford will celebrate his 81st birthday next month, but don’t expect the legendary “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star to pack it in anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”, Ford was asked whether he’s contemplating retirement.

“I love to work,” said Ford.

“I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful,” he continued.

“It is the people that you get to work with,” he said when asked what he loves most about filmmaking.

“The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration,” he added. “It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene, and I don’t feel obliged to do anything. But I am, I guess, naturally affected by the things that I work on.”