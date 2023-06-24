Kourtney Kardashian‘s hot (pregnant) girl summer’s feeling pretty sweet!

The 44-year-old on Friday took to Instagram and shared how she’s spending her summer and in doing so she showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a lime green bikini. In the carousel, the mother of soon-to-be four first shared a selfie and a walk into her “spa house” before posting a full-body mirror pic.

Her final three photos showed her kiddos enjoying the luxurious pool. Kourtney simply captioned the post, “sweet summer 🥝🥑🍐🥭.”

It was just last weekend when Kourtney, for the first time, revealed her baby bump. In the photos, Kourtney sits in front of husband Travis Barker, who playfully drums on her pregnant belly. Other shots see Travis cradling and kissing Kourtney’s stomach, while the final shots in the carousel show the epic moment Kourtney revealed she was expecting, with the mother of three announcing the news at Travis’ Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last week, where she held a sign that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

Following the baby news, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis are on “cloud nine.”

“Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” the source shared. “They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

As for how reality TV star’s ex, Scott Disick, is feeling about the baby news, a source told ET that “Scott is being as supportive as possible.” Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off for years and share three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, who shares Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, with the rocker told ET, “I’m very excited for them. Hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

MORE FROM ET:

What Scott Disick Was Doing Amid Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy News

How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Exes Feel About Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump for First Time in New Pics