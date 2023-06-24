Adam Rich’s cause of death has been revealed. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, Rich’s cause of death is listed as “effects of fentanyl.” The manner in which he died is listed as an “accident.”

The “Eight is Enough” star died Jan. 7 at his Los Angeles home. He was 54. The actor’s rep mourned him in a statement to ET. “Adam was not just a warrior for erasing the stigma on mental illness, but a warrior for humanity. He had no ego. He genuinely cared about people. He was America’s Little Brother,” the statement said.

“He was loved by so many, especially by those who grew up with him watching ‘Eight is Enough’, or (Disney’s) ‘The Devil and Max Devlin’,” the statement continued. “He will be missed and forever cherished.”

Actors of the television series “Eight is Enough”, Dick Van Patten (top), (bottom, L-R) Grant Goodeve, Adam Rich and Willie Aames. (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Rich famously played Nicolas, the youngest child of the Bradford bunch. The actor appeared on the show, which ran from 1977-1981, for all five seasons. In addition, his acting credits include “Dungeons and Dragons” and “Code Red”. In 2003, he appeared as himself in “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star”.

Following his time on screen, Rich remained largely out of the spotlight. Over the course of his life, he battled substance abuse issues and was arrested — and bailed out of jail by his TV father — Dick Van Patten in 1991, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 2021, Rich took part in CNN’s “The History of the Sitcom”.

MORE FROM ET:

All 5 Passengers Aboard Titanic Tourist Submersible Presumed Dead

Brett Hadley, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 92

Big Pokey, Houston Rapper, Dead at 45 After Collapsing on Stage