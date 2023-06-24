Henry Cavill has previously discussed James Bond as the role that got away, revealing he was in the running to star in “Casino Royale” before Daniel Craig ultimately got the part.

In a new interview with the Express, “Casino Royale” director Martin Campbell reveals that Cavill “looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous.”

He added: “And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

READ MORE: Henry Cavill Still Wants To Play James Bond: ‘I Would Absolutely Jump At The Opportunity’

Cavill was just 22 when he auditioned, while Craig was 38, which worked in his favour as producers had envisioned a more seasoned 007.

“The way they work with Bond, and it’s pretty terrific, is when they decide on the actor and you audition — in our case, it was eight people – it’s very democratic,” Campbell said.

“You sit around a table, eight or nine of you. It was myself and the producers, casting director, etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision, if you see what I mean.”

READ MORE: Henry Cavill Insists ‘Time Will Tell’ When Asked About Those ‘James Bond’ Rumours: ‘Everything’s Always On The Table’

While producers then felt that Cavill, at 40, may have been too young for the role, he may now be too old.

“By the time Daniel got to [‘No Time To Die’], really he was at an age where one more would have been too old for him,” Campbell said.

“I know with Pierce [Brosnan] he had to sign on to three when we did him. So that’s going to take, what, six years of your life maybe? I suspect Daniel [had] the same deal. And the next guy’s going to have to do that,” Campbell continued.

READ MORE: Henry Cavill Says He Would Love To Play James Bond

“Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond,” Campbell added. “He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”