Get ready, get set, bake! Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds about to be star bakers?

The couple visited the iconic white tent on the set of “The Great British Bake Off” on Friday, posing for photos with baking competition show judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and sharing them on social media.

Reynolds, 46, posted a snap to his Instagram with the “Great British Bake Off” duo in front of the recognizable white tent, while Hollywood shared a similar photo on his respective social media page.

“A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin,” a bespectacled Reynolds, wearing a casual green button-down and jeans, captioned the sweet pic, which featured Leith wearing her signature bright-rimmed glasses and bold print shirt, and Hollywood rocking a dark denim outfit.

Hollywood left a comment on the “Deadpool” star’s post, writing, “Great catching up …”

Meanwhile, Hollywood shared a photo with Lively, 35, as they sat at one of the tables, cheekily writing that he had found a suitable replacement for Leith’s place at the judges’ table.

“Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat… welcome to cake corner Blake 😁,” the 57-year-old chef and cookbook author wrote, as Lively — wearing a black-and-white polka dot sundress — had a laugh.

“The British Bake Off” will be experiencing some changes when it returns for its 14th season later this year after co-host Matt Lucas’ departure following three seasons. Taking over in his place will be This Morning host Alison Hammond, who will join returning emcee Noel Fielding.

