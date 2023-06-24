Kim Kardashian is feeling the burn from striking Hollywood writers after a seemingly innocuous tweet raised hackles.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a tweet from the set of “American Horror Story”, in which she’s making her acting debut.

While some of her fans chimed in to ask about the upcoming season (“It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” she tweeted to one fan), her tweet did not go over well with everyone.

That was particularly true of those who realized that Kardashian had crossed a WGA picket line in order to film her scenes in the show, and she was immediately hit with backlash.

Answering her question of what he was doing while she’s on the set, Jesse McLaren — who’s written for the Oscars and the Emmys — was among the strikers to respond, writing, “Striking in support of my union.”

