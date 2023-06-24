Kim Kardashian is feeling the burn from striking Hollywood writers after a seemingly innocuous tweet raised hackles.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a tweet from the set of “American Horror Story”, in which she’s making her acting debut.

Hi guys!

I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to???? — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 23, 2023

While some of her fans chimed in to ask about the upcoming season (“It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” she tweeted to one fan), her tweet did not go over well with everyone.

That was particularly true of those who realized that Kardashian had crossed a WGA picket line in order to film her scenes in the show, and she was immediately hit with backlash.

Answering her question of what he was doing while she’s on the set, Jesse McLaren — who’s written for the Oscars and the Emmys — was among the strikers to respond, writing, “Striking in support of my union.”

Striking in support of my union. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 23, 2023

Kim, if you are going to cross a picket line. You might not want to broadcast it to the world. Your tweet is beyond cringe. If you didn’t get the memo, SAG-AFTA stands in solidarity with the WGA. pic.twitter.com/PCpZQ9rFjR — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) June 24, 2023

I’m on strike, serving as a WGA strike captain and lot coordinator at Amazon studios where today we held an Abortion Rights rally. I walked away from my job 53 days ago to fight for fair and equitable wages, and now I picket every day and age at a rapid rate in the sun. — Rachel Lewis – WGA Captain (@eddie_rachel) June 23, 2023

Can you post a cute selfie with the call sheet (advance schedule facing the camera)? — Shawn Wines WGA Captain (@shawnwines) June 23, 2023

Check out more responses to Kardashian’s ill-conceived tweet.

Not crossing picket lines is what I'm up to — Robert Barat 🌹 (@volt4ire) June 23, 2023

Sitting at home since no work due to strike. Why is AHS still filming. Show solidarity with our brother and sisters in the wga. — Kirk Kelly (@KirkKelly) June 23, 2023

Not being a scab — LepsLair is Heisenberg (@lepslair) June 23, 2023

Oh. You know. Standing up with our unions to fight for money to put food on our table. You know…? What us grunts have to do…? Hello? Is this thing on? #ReadTheRoom 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤬🤬🤬 — Jeff Bosley (@thejeffbosley) June 24, 2023

supporting the WGA — Tyler Disney Stands with WGA!!! (@tylerdisney12) June 24, 2023

Too busy striking to give a frack about your show. — Neo Edmund (@TheOneNeoEdmund) June 24, 2023

Just came back from the picket line, thanks for asking. You should prob ask your assistant to pick you up some reading materials on strikes and unions — Audrey Wauchope Lieberstein (@audreyalison) June 23, 2023