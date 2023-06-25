Taylor Swift was one of the stars invited to join Meghan Markle on her now-cancelled “Archetypes” podcast — but decided to take a pass.

That’s among the details to emerge from an intensive report from the Wall Street Journal detailing the implosion of the $20-million deal that Meghan and Prince Harry had signed with Spotify, which the streaming service unceremoniously cancelled earlier this month.

According to the report, via the New York Post, Markle wrote a personal letter to Swift asking her to appear on her podcast.

Swift, however, reportedly declined — not in person, but through a representative.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Harry pitched Spotify a wildly unrealistic idea for a podcast that left Spotify execs unimpressed.

According to the outlet, Harry suggested he would interview such figures as Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg about their childhood traumas, in addition to speaking with Pope Francis about religion, a concept that execs found “questionable,” given how unlikely he would be to land those guests.

None of the ideas that Harry pitched ever saw the light of day.

As WSJ reported, Spotify axed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deal because it was felt they hadn’t produced enough content to justify being paid all those millions.