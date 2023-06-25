When Taylor Swift took to the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Saturday night, she continued her tradition of surprising fans with unexpected song choices.

For her Minneapolis show, Swift delivered a doozy: “Dear John”, a ballad from her 2010 Speak Now album that has long been rumoured to be a diss track aimed at ex-boyfriend John Mayer due to such scathing lyrics as “You’ll add my name to your long list of traitors who don’t understand/And I look back in regret how I ignored when they said, ‘run as fast as you can.’”

It’s also a song that Swift has long abandoned in live performance; as USA Today pointed out, the last time she sang “Dear John” in concert was during a 2012 show in Auckland, New Zealand.

The song is likely fresh in Swift’s mind these days as she’s in the midst of re-recording Don’t Speak, the latest in her ongoing series of “Taylor’s Version” re-releases that she launched after Scooter Braun purchased the masters of the albums she recorded for the Big Machine label before exiting in 2018 to sign with Universal Music Group label Republic Records.

Before singing the song, she urged fans to be kind in what they write online regarding the song, reminding that she was just 19 when she wrote it and that she’d long since moved on.

Noting the upcoming rerelease of Speak Now after discussing the kind and loving gestures she sees between Swifties in the audience from onstage, she made a request from fans.

“So I was hoping to ask you that, as we lead up to this album coming out, I would really love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities,” she told the crowd.

“I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe any artist who has a desire to own their music should be able to,” she continued.

“I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19, except the songs I wrote…” Swift added.

“I’m not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about,” she said.