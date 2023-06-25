Beyoncé nearly exposed a bit more of herself to fans than she intended during a recent stop on her Renaissance World Tour, until a fast-thinking backup dancer jumped in to save the day.

During her performance in Hamburg, Germany, Queen Bey was in the midst of performing “Break My Soul”, an energetic dance number in which she does a lot of moving.

In the midst of those moves, one of the straps on her cleavage-baring gown apparently loosened, threatening to come undone.

One of the brothers from the French dance duo Les Twins spotted what was about to happen, and broke out of his choreographed routine to leap in front of Beyoncé and prevent her twins from popping out.

While he briefly shielded her from the crowd, he deftly pulled up the slipped strap that threatened to give fans an eyeful, and immediately returned to his routine without missing a beat.

After the video went viral, fans were quick to praise the dancer for his slick save.