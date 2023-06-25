Sarah Ferguson is recovering from surgery to address a recent diagnosis of breast cancer.

People reports that the 63-year-old Duchess of York is currently recovering.

“Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully,” a rep for the royal told People.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” the rep continued.

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” the rep shared.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” added the rep.

The duchess’ rep also told People that she recorded a podcast episode the day before she underwent surgery, which is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 26.