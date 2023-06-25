Jon Hamm is officially a married man!

“Mad Men” admirers may not exactly relish in this news, but the star synonymous with Don Draper has tied the knot in real life. The actor, 52, wed fiancée Anna Osceola, 35, on Saturday in Big Sur, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Hamm and Osceola tied the knot at a ceremony in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur. The star-studded guest list included Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey.

The nuptials come months after the news broke in February 2023 that Hamm had proposed to the actress, who appeared opposite her now-husband in the finale episode of “Mad Men” back in 2015. However, it was not until 2020 that they were reported to be dating. They went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple at Oscar parties in 2022. They have also since co-starred again in the 2022 comedy and third installment of the “Fletch” series, “Confess, Fletch”.

While the pair have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight over the years, Hamm shared rare comments on their dynamic during an interview with Howard Stern in 2022 and confirmed he was indeed in love. “I’m in a relationship right now… and it’s comfortable,” he told Stern. “It’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of.”

Hamm was previously in a long-term relationship with actress, screenwriter and director Jennifer Westfeldt. The exes announced their split in 2015 after 18 years together.

MORE FROM ET:

Jon Hamm Gushes Over Co-Star Tina Fey and ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie

‘The Morning Show’ Debuts First Look at Jon Hamm in Season 3

Jon Hamm Joins ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie as This Infamous Character

Who Is Jon Hamm’s Fiancée? Everything to Know About Anna Osceola