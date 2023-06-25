Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Global YouTube star MrBeast has claimed that he turned down an opportunity to travel on the doomed Titanic submersible.

The philanthropist took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a message, which appeared to invite him onboard the vessel.

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no,” he wrote.

READ MORE: YouTuber MrBeast Funds 1,000 Surgeries To Help Blind People See Again

“Kind of scary that I could have been on it”.

It is not clear who was inviting him on to the submersible.

READ MORE: MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy: ‘Saved’ My Life

Five people died after OceanGate’s Titan submersible imploded during a trip to the Titanic wreck last week.