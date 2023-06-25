Global YouTube star MrBeast has claimed that he turned down an opportunity to travel on the doomed Titanic submersible.
The philanthropist took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a message, which appeared to invite him onboard the vessel.
I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023
“I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no,” he wrote.
READ MORE: YouTuber MrBeast Funds 1,000 Surgeries To Help Blind People See Again
“Kind of scary that I could have been on it”.
It is not clear who was inviting him on to the submersible.
READ MORE: MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy: ‘Saved’ My Life
Five people died after OceanGate’s Titan submersible imploded during a trip to the Titanic wreck last week.