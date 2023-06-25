Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales on No.3 Court, in action during a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, England for a behind-the-scenes look at work of the ball boys and girls who are a key part of the tennis tournament.

Kate Middleton can hold her own against the tennis pros!

On Sunday, the official Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts released a video of Kate and Roger Federer, during a visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility earlier this month.

“The unsung heroes of @wimbledon,” the caption next to the clip read. “The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special. They certainly taught us a few things!”

Next to a follow-up post with photos from the day, the caption read: “The #Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls play a pivotal role in The Championships. We went to visit them on a day’s training with @rogerfederer 📸.”

In the full video, shared on the royal’s official YouTube account, the 41-year-old royal is joined by the tennis champion at the training facility where teens learn the skills needed to be ball boys and girls during the high-profile tournament.

Kicking things off, Kate — who is dressed in a full tennis ensemble — and Roger play a friendly match in order to get a first-hand look at the skills the ball boys and girls must have.

Despite being there for training, onlookers couldn’t help but be shocked as the royal kept up with the Grand Slam champion as they sent the ball back and forth.

Thomas Lovelock/AELTC via AP Thomas Lovelock/AELTC via AP