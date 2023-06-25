Adam Sandler is throwing his support behind a talented teenager who shares the name of one of the “SNL” alum’s most beloved screen creations, the titular hockey player turned golfer in 1996 comedy “Happy Gilmore”.

When high school student and teenage golf phenom Happy Gilmore took to Twitter to reveal that he’d be attending college at Indiana’s Ball State University, Sandler weighed in.

“I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University,” wrote Gilmore. “I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!”

Sandler retweeted the post, along with a shoutout: “Go get em Happy. Pulling for you.”

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

Gilmore’s tweet also caught the attention of parody account named for Shooter McGavin, the movie’s antagonist, played by Christopher McDonald.

Congrats but I tell you what, you’d be something in one of those long drive contests. Hell, you’d probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought. https://t.co/TzbPTQI39T — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 23, 2023

Gilmore’s given name is Landon, but began being nicknamed “Happy” when he began competing in golf tournaments at age six, and over time the moniker stuck.

“My mom said it was before this, but I really remember it when I was like 9 years old,” told the Indianapolis Star last year. “Then, when I was like 13, I started going by ‘Happy’ all the time.”