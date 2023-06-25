Kris Jenner is celebrating the family’s latest addition! On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed they are expecting a little boy — making it grandchild number 13 for Kris.

“I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!! Congratulations Travis and Kourt!! #repost @travisbarker @kourtneykardash,” Kris, who affectionately goes by Lovey to her grandchildren wrote next to Kourtney and Travis’ reveal.

On Saturday, Kourtney and Travis took to Instagram to share a video of the Kardashians star sitting on her husband’s lap while he sits at a drum set. As the Blink-182 star does a drum roll, blue confetti shoots into the air.

The happy couple, who were both dressed in white, celebrated with a kiss, giving each other a sweet hug as their friends and family cheered.

Kourtney publicly announced that she was pregnant last week in the audience at a Blink-182 show. The 44-year-old reality star jumped up and down holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant,” a callback to a moment from the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

Both Kourtney and Travis have children from previous relationships. Kourt shares three children — 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign — with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama. He also cares for Moakler’s daughter, Ariana De La Hoya, from her past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Following the baby news, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis are on “cloud nine.”

“Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” the source shared. “They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

